Earlier on Sunday, we told the story of journeyman Dan Skipper and his first NFL start in the Detroit Lions’ 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders. Definitely check out that full story for some awesome quotes from Skipper, but here’s the cliffnotes version: In six years, Skipper has never made an initial 53-man roster, never started an NFL game, is clearly best served to play offensive tackle. Yet due to Detroit’s ridiculous injury situation at guard and center, the Lions relied upon Skipper to play left guard on Sunday against one of the most feared defensive tackle duos in Duron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

Skipper responded by being a big part in Detroit’s run game, which totalled 191 yards on just 24 carries for an average of 8.0 yards per carry.

“It just really comes full circle,” Skipper said after the game. “It’s hard to explain. I don’t know. It’s kind of the first—it kind of makes everything all worth it. All the chaos and the trials. Having (my family) here and playing, it’s just kinda the cherry on top.”

If that wasn’t a good enough story, things got even more awesome with the Lions dropped their locker room celebration on Sunday night.

Coach Dan Campbell, who we saw agonize over cutting Skipper on “Hard Knocks,” took a moment to shout out the offensive lineman for his performance on Sunday. The camera cuts to an emotional Skipper standing by his locker just trying to take in the moment. Then the entire team breaks out into a “Skip! Skip! Skip!” chant, and it’s just too much.

Check it out: