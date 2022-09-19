2022 NFL Week 2 staff picks, predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’ double feature

The NFL has scheduled a two-game “Monday Night Football” feature to end Week 2 of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the games won’t be back-to-back like in previous years but instead will see the first game starting at 7:15 on ESPN, and then an hour and 15 minutes later, the second game will start on ABC.

The first game on the docket is a well-rested Buffalo Bills team—who put a whooping on the defending champion L.A. Rams 11 days ago—hosting the Tennessee Titans, who are looking to rebound after a loss to the New York Giants in Week 1.

The second game is a matchup of familiar faces for Lions fans, as the Minnesota Vikings travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Both teams won their opening game, with the Vikings knocking off the Packers and the Eagles besting the Lions.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the Bills and Eagles in these games, while the POD staff unanimously agrees on the Bills, but are split on the second game.

Here is who our staff is picking for both of Monday night's games:

Here’s how to watch both of tonight’s “Monday Night Football” games

Game 1: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Date: Monday, September 19, 2022

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Game 2: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia

Date: Monday, September 19, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial FIeld

TV: ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the games and come chat with us in the comments.