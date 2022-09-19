Detroit’s playmakers come in big for the Lions first win

The Detroit Lions are still decidedly in the building process of this new regime, but the dividends in their talent investments are starting to come to light. The win over the Washington Commanders shows proof of that, a day where the Lions looked for their young talent to shine and make plays on both sides of the ball.

Aidan Hutchinson had himself a banner day just two games into his career, racking three sacks in a half. D’Andre Swift continued to turn heads with a 50-yard breakout; and truly, there’s not many more words we can keep inventing when discussing wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re celebrating a victory in September, a welcome returning emotion. The Lions ran wire to wire on the Commanders, and there are plenty of storylines to dissect: from those emerging stars to wonderful stories of men who rose to meet the bell like Dan Skipper.

We break down everything we saw from Week 2 for the Lions, offer some constructive criticism on offensive lulls halfway into the game, give kudos to Jeff Okudah, and discuss all the notes and thoughts the Lions should take away from this game as they get ready to take on divisional rival Minnesota.

