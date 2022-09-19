The Washington Commanders franchise has done a lot of embarrassing things over the past few years, but there was a moment from the team’s home opener that was particularly hilarious.

Last week, the Commanders went viral, because, in their home stadium, they were reportedly selling Washington Commanders coffee mugs with the Commanders logo in front of the state of Washington. In case you need a reminder, they are the Washington (D.C.) Commanders, not the Washington (State) Commanders.

Elsewhere at the stadium: I’m being told there are mugs with outlines of the state Washington for sale pic.twitter.com/1fzp4RrdNV — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions took it to the Commanders in a decisive 36-27 win after jumping out to a big 22-0 lead at halftime. On Monday, they got an even bigger win thanks to the Lions social media team, who absolutely eviscerated the Commanders with this brilliant tweet.

That Victory Monday coffee hits different pic.twitter.com/lFkTSA9LQx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 19, 2022

They hit them with the Commanders font and everything. Not to mention the “W” obviously doubles as a “win” signifier.

The Lions may be 1-1, but the Lions social media team remains undefeated.