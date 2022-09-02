Just like that, the Detroit Lions have wrapped up preseason, finalized their 53-man roster, and are gearing up to face the Philadelphia Eagles on September 11 at Ford Field.

Before that, the final episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” will air on Tuesday, September 6 at 10 p.m. ET. HBO did a good job of setting up the drama that will surely unfold in the season finale—with much of the focus on cutdown day.

Overall, it seems a lot of the football world is happy with how “Hard Knocks” has played out thus far. Unlike in other seasons of recent memory, a lot of attention has been paid to coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff. From defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and assistant head coach Duce Staley being ultra-competitive with each other, to linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard telling his players they need to step up—this staff has a lot of personality.

We learned that rookie Aidan Hutchinson is a hell of a competitor, and doesn’t take himself too seriously—both important qualities for a young player. Lions legend and greatest running back of all time Barry Sanders made an appearance. Frank Ragnow went fishing on Lake St. Clair. Amon-Ra St. Brown’s father, John Brown, took a shot at Kevin Durant’s calf development. There has been a lot to like in the four episodes to date.

Still, there are a few things that certainly could have been featured. Not that I didn’t really appreciate the semi-awkward juggling segment...

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What do you want to see in the final episode of ‘Hard Knocks?’

My answer: I would love to see the HBO crew dive into cornerback Jeff Okudah’s physical and mental recovery from his achilles injury suffered last season. If not that, a little insight into rookie receiver Jameson Williams would also be a lot of fun for fans. Or even something on how receiver DJ Chark is acclimating in Detroit after a tumultuous 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

I know it’s only five episodes that cover over a month of football, but I would have liked if the crew focused a little more on core players like the ones mentioned above, or even individuals that had better odds of sticking on the 53-man roster—like safety JuJu Hughes or defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor.

What about you? Who or what do you want to see in the season finale of ‘“Hard Knocks”? Let us know in the comments.