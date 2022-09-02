Notes: Eminem offers to lace up for Detroit Lions in ‘Hard Knocks’ clip

In a preview for the season finale of “Hard Knocks,” Detroit rapper Eminem offers to don the Honolulu blue if Dan Campbell needs him.

“I’ll lace up whenever,” he said in the short clip. “Like, I’ll go to every game. I’ll stand on the sideline and if you guys need to put me, put me in. Any position I’m good. Actually, any position I’m great.”

*Googles ‘how old is Marshall Mathers”*

At 49 years old, Eminem is ready to go to war for Campbell, like many of us. Considering Terrell Owens just made headlines for running a 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds, anything is possible. The fact that he’s a Hall of Famer is just semantics.

In all seriousness, the clip features Mr. Mathers meeting and hanging out with players.

“We’ve got a good team this year, let’s go,” Eminem said.

Hard Knocks has done a great job of connecting to Detroit where they can, such as using vehicle shots in the intro before each episode to highlight the Motor City. They also play music from Detroit artists like Big Sean and you guessed it, Eminem, including this song last week I can’t get out of my head:

They’ve also been bringing in other Detroit-based talented people, including comedian Josh Adams who you might remember roasted the team in episode three.

While this isn’t the first time he’s visited the Lions, Eminem on your sidelines during practice has to be good for morale. Culture change, I’m tellin’ ya.

The season finale of Hard Knocks premieres on September 6 at 10 p.m. EST.

