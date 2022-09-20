Notes: Jared Goff nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week, making this back-to-back weeks that a Lion has been nominated for a FedEx award.

Goff earned the nomination with a hot performance in the win against the Washington Commanders this past Sunday, completing 20 of 34 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. He’s up against Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who went 36-for-50 for 469 yards and six touchdowns, and New York Jets QB Joe Flacco, who completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

This could be Goff’s second win — he earned the title in December 2021 after the Lions win against the Arizona Cardinals. If he does, FedEx will donate $2,000 in Goff’s name to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the U.S.

Goff’s nomination comes on the heels of D’Andre Swift’s nomination for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift was up against Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. Taylor ended up taking home the win.

But Lions fans can’t let that happen to Goff this week, so get to voting.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Here’s a Baldy’s Breakdown of what Ben Johnson is putting together in Detroit.

.@Lions OC, Ben Johnson, is brilliant with what he is creating. Highly explosive plays out of the RUN GAME. They are averaging 7+ / rush…Doesn’t matter who is in the lineup. It’s a coaching clinic in Motown #OnePride #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/saCNbLrsKJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 19, 2022

Along the same vein, this from The Athletic’s Mike Sando: “When I polled NFL execs to rank NFC teams 1-16 entering the season, Detroit jumped to No. 12 from the bottom spot one year earlier. The 36-year-old Johnson was one of the reasons for the relative optimism even though he had never called a play at any level.” ($)

Calling them “NOT the same old Lions,” NFL.com’s Adam Schein raves about Sunday’s win. “This goes well beyond the Hard Knocks hype. Dan Campbell and his brilliant coaching staff have established a culture — and true accountability — in Detroit.”

“This was the team fans have craved to see and Dan Campbell has pledged to produce, playing with composure, discipline and creativity.” Some thoughts from local media — The Detroit News’ Bob Wojnowski. ($)