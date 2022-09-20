Golden Tate praises the Sun God: Dude is an up-and-coming star

By now, you’ve probably heard all of the insane records that Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has set in his young NFL career. Just during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, St. Brown accomplished the following:

Making your marks in the record books is one thing. Gaining the respect of your peers is another. In the middle of St. Brown’s historic day, former Lions wide receiver Golden Tate couldn’t help but give it up for the Sun God.

“Sky is the limit for @amonra_stbrown,” Tate tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “Dude is an up and coming [star emoji] if one doesn’t already consider him one.”

That’s high praise coming from Tate, a Pro Bowler who once caught 99 passes for 1,331 yards in a season for the Lions and was deemed the “YAC King” in Detroit.

After the game, in which the Lions won 36-27, St. Brown saw the tweet and responded.

Means a lot coming from you https://t.co/aLwl5t5Xkz — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) September 18, 2022

Game recognize game.