VIDEO: Best Dan Miller Detroit Lions radio calls vs. the Commanders

Over the past 48 hours, I’ve heard from several of you asking if we would continue our “Best Radio Calls” series this year, because y’all (understandably) can’t get enough of Detroit Lions radio play-by-play caller Dan Miller. Well, I have bad, good, and great news for you.

Starting with the bad news: you may not have noticed because the Lions so very rarely win, but we haven’t done the radio calls post in several years. That’s because WJR-760 used to post the clips, and when Lions radio switched back to 97.1 The Ticket in 2021, they stopped publishing audio online. So, no, we won’t be doing that. We can’t do it.

But here’s the good news: the Detroit Lions themselves offered the best calls from the Lions’ Week 2 victory over the Washington Commanders.

And here’s the great news: they’ve added video into the mix. Yep, as you may have seen in last week’s Sights and Sounds video, there is now a “Dan Miller Cam,” which puts a face and an enthusiastic body to Miller’s fantastic radio calls.

And, yes, it is just as awesome as you are imagining. Check it out:

"From the seat of his pants to the end zone!"



There's nothing quite like a @DanMillerFox2 highlight.

Up next: #DETvsMIN | FOX pic.twitter.com/r0yM3921Px — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 20, 2022

I don’t even know where to start with this video. Is it the aggressive pointing from Miller? The behind-the-scenes look at Miller’s stat guys, coming in clutch with the post-it notes? (Miller shouts him out in a subsequent tweet as Mike Bratt) Or is the best part Miller rising to his feet after an Aidan Hutchinson sack and fist pumping the air several times?

No, it’s definitely “FROM THE SEAT OF HIS PANTS TO THE END ZONE”

Dan Miller is an absolute treasure.