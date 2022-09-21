Is the Detroit Lions offense top 10 in the league?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Detroit Lions offense is off to a tremendous start, scoring at least 35 points in each of their two games so far this season—three straight games if you go back to Week 18 of 2021, which is the most since the team’s 1952-53 season. Not too shabby.

But they’re not just winning in one manner. In Week 1, they scored five touchdowns, three rushing, and two passing. In Week 2, all four touchdowns were through the air. That balance shows up not just in how they score, but when they score as well. They have scored at least one touchdown in 15 consecutive quarters of football, dating back to last season, illustrating the ability to put up points at any point in the game.

Through the first 2 weeks of the @NFL season, the @Lions rank:



- 1st in rushing average (7.2)

- Tied for 1st in TDs scored (9)

- Tied for 1st in 20+ yard plays (11)

- Tied for 2nd in points scored (71)

- 3rd in rushing yards (372)

- 4th in total yards of offense (811)#OnePride pic.twitter.com/I547do15l4 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 20, 2022

Efficiency has been on display for the Lions, and no metric quite captures that like Football Outsider’s DVOA system. Through two weeks, the Lions rank as the eighth-best overall offense per DVOA, landing second in rushing and thirteenth in passing.

