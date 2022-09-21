 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is the Detroit Lions offense top 10 in the league?

The Detroit Lions are off to a hot start, but should we be talking about their offense being ranked in the top-10?

By Erik Schlitt
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions offense is off to a tremendous start, scoring at least 35 points in each of their two games so far this season—three straight games if you go back to Week 18 of 2021, which is the most since the team’s 1952-53 season. Not too shabby.

But they’re not just winning in one manner. In Week 1, they scored five touchdowns, three rushing, and two passing. In Week 2, all four touchdowns were through the air. That balance shows up not just in how they score, but when they score as well. They have scored at least one touchdown in 15 consecutive quarters of football, dating back to last season, illustrating the ability to put up points at any point in the game.

Efficiency has been on display for the Lions, and no metric quite captures that like Football Outsider’s DVOA system. Through two weeks, the Lions rank as the eighth-best overall offense per DVOA, landing second in rushing and thirteenth in passing.

So that brings us to this week’s SB Nation Reacts question of the week: Do you think the Detroit Lions have a top-10 offense? Vote in our latest Reacts survey below and sound off in the comments.

