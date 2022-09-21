Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson nominated for Rookie of the Week

In Week 1, Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson barely made it on the box score. After playing 69 defensive snaps and letting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts escape his grasp several times, Hutchinson had just a single tackle to his name after his NFL debut. The following Monday, coach Dan Campbell assured the media in attendance that Hutchinson would be fine.

“Honestly, I’m not even worried about him,” Campbell said. “He’s going to adjust from this. He’s prideful, he’s a pro, I already know that about him as a rookie, I think we all do. So, he’s going to want to better himself. He’s going to learn from this and he will be better.”

Better he certainly was in Week 2. Hutchinson immediately got his first NFL sack out of the way on the Washington Commanders’ first drive of the game, and he followed it up with a sack a quarter later... then another one a couple drives later.

In total, Hutchinson tallied 3.0 sacks, six total tackles, two of which were for losses. And for his efforts, he is now up for NFL Rookie of the Week.

While not an official award—it is voted on by the fans—Lions rookies are no stranger to this award. Last year, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was up for the award six different times last season, finally winning it after Detroit’s season finale win against the Green Bay Packers.

Hutchinson is up against the following players for this week’s award:

Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson (4 catches, 59 yards, TD)

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson (8 catches, 102 yards, 2 TDs)

Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (4 tackles, game-winning pick-six)

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (2 tackles, sack, INT)

Falcons receiver Drake London (8 catches, 86 yards, TD)

I would say Hutchinson has a pretty good chance to win this week with Wilson and Watson being his main competitors. But it’s up to y’all to get him the victory, so vote for him here. You can also refresh the page and vote as many times as you’d like.

We’ll also see later on Wednesday if Hutchinson wins any official awards—like NFC Defensive Player of the Week—as those should be released early in the day.

UPDATE: Eagles cornerback Darius Slay understandably walked away with NFC Defensive Player of the Week, but Hutchinson’s teammate, Amon-Ra St. Brown was named the NFC Offensive Player of the week!