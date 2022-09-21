Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

On Sunday, Detroit Lions second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown set several records, both for the franchise and league-wide. He became the first ever NFL player to record eight catches and a receiving touchdown in six straight games. He was the first Lion—and third NFL receiver—to reach 100 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns and 50 rushing yards in a single game. And now, he’s earned some national recognition for his game against the Washington Commanders.

St. Brown was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week by the NFL on Wednesday. Against the Commanders, he built up quite the resume, hauling in nine catches for 116 yards, two touchdowns—plus another 68 yards in the run game.

“He’s a very friendly target is the best way to describe it, if that makes sense,” quarterback Jared Goff said after Sunday’s game. “Like, for a quarterback, friendly is like, always comes back to the ball, always catches the ball away from his body, is always where he needs to be, understands coverage, understands what I’m looking at, what I’m looking for. Always asking questions. Comes downhill when he’s breaking out on that touchdown just to make sure that guy can’t make a play on it. Little things like that that typically you can’t teach, and he has it, so it’s a guy I’m lucky to play with, and sky’s the limit for him.”

It’s the first time St. Brown has ever won the award, and the first Lions player to do it since Jared Goff last season following the team’s first win of the season over the Minnesota Vikings.

St. Brown is just the sixth Lions receiver to win the award, joining Calvin Johnson (4x), Herman Moore (2x), Germane Crowell, Richard Johnson, and Brett Perriman.

While Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson was a worthy candidate for NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, that ended up going to former Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who shut down Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on Monday night and notched two interceptions.