The Detroit Lions released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and the team continues to work their way through injuries on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as the secondary, but they were able to return two starters to the practice field.

Note: Any changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

Reserve lists

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

WR Jameson Williams (ACL): NFI, eligible to return in Week 5

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): Injured Reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

OL Tommy Kraemer (back): Injured Reserve, eligible to return in Week 6

DL Levi Onwuzurike (back): Injured Reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Romeo Okwara (Achilles): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Josh Paschal (sports hernia): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

CB Jerry Jacobs (ACL): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

No practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) - was limited at the end of last week, played on Sunday

G Jonah Jackson (finger)

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh)

DL John Cominsky (wrist) — injured in Sunday’s game

Swift’s absence appears to be a planned rest/recovery day, as his ankle is still bothering him, but coach Dan Campbell noted that his health is progressing.

“We’re probably going to give a breather today,” Campbell said at his Wednesday press conference. “He was out at walkthrough, though. He’s doing better. Certainly a lot better than he was at this time last week. So, that’s positive.”

On Monday, Campbell called Jackson “day-to-day” and said the team wanted to get a better look at him on Wednesday. But at the time of the press conference, Campbell acknowledged Jackson wouldn’t practice by saying, “I don’t see Jonah going today.”

Hutchinson was injured in Sunday's game with what was originally called a “charley horse”. According to defensive line coach Todd Wash, Hutchinson took a knee to the thigh during a goal-line stand and came away limping. On Monday, Campbell assured the media that Hutchinson “should be fine,” as he works through the tenderness of the injury. Initial feeling is that taking the day off is part of the rest/recovery process.

Cominsky had surgery on his right wrist on Tuesday and “he’s going to be down for a little while” per Campbell. However, Campbell also said the team is not considering placing him on injured reserve “right now.”

#Lions DL John Cominsky appears to have a wrap/cast on his right hand per his Instagram account. He injured his hand late in the game against the Commanders in Week 2. pic.twitter.com/OK6xPuJ3x2 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 21, 2022

Limited practice

C Frank Ragnow (foot) — returned to practice, no longer listed with groin injury

CB Amani Oruwariye (back) — returned to practice

TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) — new injury

S JuJu Hughes (shoulder) — new injury

On Monday, Campbell said the team wasn’t concerned about where Ragnow was in his recovery, and on Wednesday, he got some “running around out there.” Despite returning to practice, Jeremy Reisman reported that Ragnow looked limited during the portion of practice the media was allowed to witness, and that reserve Evan Brown was still taking the majority of reps at center. That said, Ragnow’s injury is now just listed as “foot,” with his groin injury apparently subsided.

Oruwariye has been “feeling better” recently, per Campbell, and a return to the field is definitely a step in the right direction. Back injuries can be tricky, so it’s important not to get the cart in front of the horse here, but a limited practice is a good start to the week.

Hockenson’s injury is new, but it doesn’t appear to be that serious. He played in 89 percent of offensive snaps on Sunday, so if the injury happened during the game it does not appear to have limited him.

Hughes played strictly on special teams on Sunday, but as one of the team’s heaviest contributors (21 snaps).

Full practice

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Melifonwu has been practicing for two weeks now, and if he continues to follow the re-acclimation path we have seen from most injured Lions players this year, he may be ready to return to the field this week.

No longer listed with an injury

LT Taylor Decker (calf)

DT Michael Brockers (knee)

EDGE Julian Okwara (hamstring)

These players are no longer dealing with any limiting injuries.

Vikings injury report

Here’s a look at the Vikings’ initial injury report: