Lions DL John Cominsky has surgery, will miss ‘a little while’

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced during his Wednesday press conference that defensive lineman John Cominsky had surgery on Tuesday and will miss some time as he recovers.

“He’s going to be down for a little bit,” Campbell said. “He had surgery yesterday and he’ll be down for a little while.”

When asked if Cominsky will be going on injured reserve, Campbell said, “Not right now.”

Although Cominsky isn’t a starter, he is a key piece to the Lions defense, specifically as a pass rusher when the Lions go into their “NASCAR” package on obvious passing downs. He leads the team in pressures (per PFF) and tallied the game-sealing sack in Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders.

“He was playing at a very high level,” Campbell noted. “He’ll be one of those guys that, somebody has got to pick up the slack of his production because he’s got a ton of silent production or stuff that you don’t always see on the stat sheets.”

It’s unclear who exactly will fill that role for the Lions defense, but Campbell mentioned a couple of players, including Austin Bryant and rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash also praised Cominsky’s game thus far and credited him with assists on a couple of the sacks from the team thus far.

“He’s definitely going to be missed,” Wash said. “He’s a tough SOB, so I know he’s going to be back a hell of a lot sooner than we think.”

Per Cominsky’s Instagram page, the injury appears to be to his right hand/thumb:

#Lions DL John Cominsky appears to have a wrap/cast on his right hand per his Instagram account. He injured his hand late in the game against the Commanders in Week 2. pic.twitter.com/OK6xPuJ3x2 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 21, 2022

Get well soon, Commish!