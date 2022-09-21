 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Aidan Hutchinson is drawing more double teams than almost anyone else in the NFL

You can double team Aidan Hutchinson all you want, but you’re not going to stop him.

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson put the league on notice Sunday with his three-sack effort against the Washington Commanders. He also contributed two tackles for loss, displaying his ability to impact both phases of the game. The performance earned him a Rookie of the Week nomination, but his position coach said his performance could’ve been even bigger on Sunday.

“He was in position to make the plays he did, for the most part,” defensive line coach Todd Wash said on Wednesday. “I still think he left about two or three sacks out there. That’s kind of the big thing we talked about is you’ve got to make the plays that you are capable of making. It would have really been an impressive game had he done that.”

Despite not capitalizing on all of his opportunities, Hutchinson has had a solid start to his NFL career. And when you put his performance into its proper context... well, you could say he’s had a phenomenal start.

ESPN’s Seth Walder put together a chart tracking edge defender pass rush rates, but put that into context with the amount of times each player is getting double teamed. While Hutchinson’s pass rush win rate is still quite low by ESPN’s measurement (which counts a “win” as a pressure within 2.5 seconds of the snap), Walder provides an essential piece to the puzzle: Aidan Hutchinson is seeing more double teams than any NFL edge defender not named Nick Bosa.

That’s a lot of respect given by opposing offensive coordinators. It’s also an opportunity for other Lions defenders to step up. Unfortunately, Charles Harris—who had one of the highest double team rates last year—hasn’t been able to take advantage of the lightened attention his way. That said, it’s worth noting that Detroit has faced a couple of really good offensive lines with the Eagles and Commanders.

So it will be interesting to see if the Lions’ pass rush rates increase as the season goes on and if opponents change up their strategy when it comes to Hutchinson and Harris.

