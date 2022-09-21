Amon-Ra St. Brown destroys Commanders, Dyami Brown for draft day slight

On the day in which he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t have much interest in talking about those honors.

“It feels normal, honestly,” St. Brown. “I’m not too excited, I would say.”

To St. Brown, Offensive Player of the Week is a small hill to climb. There are much bigger goals he has tucked away. So Sunday’s performance—a nine-catch, 116-yard game with two touchdowns and an additional 68 yards on the ground—was nice, but he’s moved on already.

“I”m looking to do a lot more this season, as a team, individually,” St. Brown said. “We’ve got a lot of games to play, lot of games left, and it’s a new week. I already forgot about last week.”

What he hasn’t forgotten, though, is the 2021 NFL Draft. St. Brown had to wait until Day 3 for his name to be called, and we already know he has memorized the 16 wide receivers who were selected before him.

What we may not have known is just how salty he still is about it and how much it motivates him every single week of the NFL season.

Take last Sunday, for example. The Lions’ opponent, the Washington Commanders, drafted Dyami Brown in that 2021 draft just 30 picks before St. Brown went. And the Lions wide receiver has been keeping track of Brown ever since.

“Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown,” St. Brown said. “I don’t know how many catches he had. You guys can probably tell me that. Or how many yards he had.”

St. Brown is almost certainly being coy here. He knows exactly how many yards Dyami Brown had, because Dyami Brown only played in a single offensive snap on Sunday and did not register as much as a single target. The entire time, St. Brown was watching.

“I don’t forget things like that,” St. Brown said. “I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m going to give every team hell.”

St. Brown was then asked if he honestly was watching Brown on Sunday.

“I didn’t see him in the game much.”

Ouch.

St. Brown has certainly earned the right to talk a little trash. His 184 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on Sunday outpaced Brown’s entire NFL career stats (165 receiving yards, 0 TDs)

But Brown isn’t the only one. Look at the other 15 players selected before The Sun God and their overall production compared to his:

With St. Brown’s focus now on Minnesota, you’d think they’d be spared of his ire. After all, the Vikings didn’t end up drafting a different receiver before St. Brown in the 2021 draft. But no one escapes St. Brown’s crosshairs.

“They didn’t (draft a wide receiver), no, but they didn’t draft me, either. I know they had some picks in there.”