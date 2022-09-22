Steelers at Browns staff picks, predictions for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Week 3 kicks off with a battle between 1-1 AFC North rivals teams, vying for a spot at the top of their division. The Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Amazon Prime, which began its exclusive coverage of “Thursday Night Football” for this season, and for the most part, fans seemed to be satisfied with the streaming service's coverage of the weekly event.

The Steelers offense couldn’t get out of their own way in last week’s loss to the Patriots, while their defense continues to keep them in games. The Browns looked to control the Jets for the majority of the game, and despite being up 13 points with less than two minutes to go, they allowed Joe Flacco to execute two late touchdown drives to give the Jets the win.

So strap in and open your Amazon Prime app, for a battle between—checks notes—Mitch Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the Browns in this game, while the POD staff is split down the middle. Here is who our staff is picking for Thursday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland, OH

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.