The Detroit Lions made a statement against the Commanders, putting together a pretty complete performance and getting to 1-1 and back on even footing with the rest of the division. Part of that equation was the loss by the Minnesota Vikings, who fell off after an impressive opening victory.

That makes Sunday’s divisional battle in Minnesota pretty intriguing, with fantasy stars on both sides of the field. Amon-Ra St. Brown has rightly stolen the headlines, but fantasy managers and Vikings defenders are both going to be very clued in on him already. Who else should draw attention heading into Week 3?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Vikings bold player predictions?

My answer: St. Brown has been fantastic early on this season, and he is showing no signs of dropping off despite healthy teammates around him competing for touches. A WR8 projection is a little steep, though. Instead, this looks like a good spot for Jared Goff to keep the momentum and utilize his weapons to keep this offensive surge going. Whether it is because of St. Brown or the rest of the artillery, Goff finds a way to get into QB1 range and perhaps build some optimism.

Not much needs to be said about Dalvin Cook (RB2) or Justin Jefferson (WR2), two elite talents who are started across fantasy every week. The Detroit defense was great for a half but still has room to grow, but perhaps Kirk Cousins provides an opportunity to show some growth. The first two weeks have been modest for Cousins, and he could fall out of the top 12 this Sunday, putting him below Goff.

Your turn.