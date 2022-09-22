The Detroit Lions are heading towards a Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and they are slowly getting injured starters back on the practice field. There were a few key players still remaining out for the Lions, but just about everyone seemed to be trending in the right direction for Sunday.

Note: Any changes from yesterday’s injury report will be bolded.

No practice

G Jonah Jackson (finger)

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh)

DL John Cominsky (wrist)

S Tracy Walker (not injury related)

While Cominsky will be out for a while, there are promising signs for both Jonah Jackson and Aidan Hutchinson. Both players were out on the field moving around pretty good, even though they were not suited up or considered even limited participants in practice. Jackson appeared to be firing out of his stance just fine, while Hutchinson was working the bags at nearly full speed.

Earlier in the week, coach Dan Campbell seemed to suggest Hutchinson will be fine, while Jackson’s status is a little more up in the air this week.

If Jackson can’t go, it appears based on practice observations that the Lions will likely stick with Dan Skipper again—though he’ll have to be promoted from the practice squad for the second straight week.

As for Walker, his absence was not injury related. We don’t have any information on why he missed practice, but as DetroitLions.com’s Tim Twentyman pointed out, his wife is expecting to have a baby soon.

Limited practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) - upgraded from no practice on Wednesday

TE T.J. Hockenson (hip)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

Swift got what appeared to be a planned rest day on Wednesday and was back on the field on Thursday. Swift’s ankle is progressing but was still bothering him when he last talked to the media, so expect the Lions to continue to take it slow with their superstar.

Hockenson is new this week, but after playing in 89 percent of offensive snaps on Sunday and back-to-back limited practices, he appears to be on track to play this weekend.

Ragnow has gotten two limited practices under his belt now, but it’s still a bit too early to say he will be ready to go against the Vikings. Evan Brown remains a very viable option to play at center if Ragnow is unable to go.

Full practice

CB Amani Oruwariye (back) — upgraded from limited Wednesday

S JuJu Hughes (shoulder) — upgraded from limited Wednesday

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Oruwariye injured his back a week ago, so it’s still a bit early to expect him to be 100 percent ready, but a limited practice followed by a full practice is definitely encouraging.

Hughes was a big contributor on special teams against the Commanders and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp is surely hoping this shoulder injury won’t keep him out.

“Yeah, that was awesome,” Fipp told the media on Thursday. “JuJu did a great job in the last game. He had like four tackles or is a part of like four of those kickoffs, which was big... but at the end of the day, gosh, he ran down there and did a great job in coverage, so that was exciting to see.”

Melifonwu continues to trend towards full recovery and possible activation for this weekend's game. Where he fits in and what his role will be—especially with the rise of JuJu Hughes—is still to be determined, but if active, he figures to be a special teams contributor at a minimum.

Vikings injury report

Here’s a look at the Vikings’ Thursday injury report: