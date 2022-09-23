Week 3 began with a battle between two 1-1 AFC North teams, and the Browns moved to 2-1 after beating the Steelers 29-17.

On Sunday, your Detroit Lions will be traveling to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, which will hold your attention during the 1 p.m. ET games. Then at 4 p.m. ET hour, the folks in the Detroit area will get to choose between watching a battle between young quarterbacks in Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers and/or a battle between veteran quarterbacks in Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then the night games will feature the San Francisco 49ers against the Denver Broncos in an AFC West showdown.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the Moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the Moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 3 schedule:

It’s still early in the season, but there are several games the entire POD staff agreed upon: