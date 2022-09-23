As we head into Week 3 of the 2022 season, it’s starting to become clear who the Detroit Lions are. The Minnesota Vikings, not so clear. After dominating the Packers in Week 1, the script was flipped as the Vikings got pummeled in Philadelphia. One thing has been clear, however: the Vikings offense runs through Justin Jefferson. That brings us to today’s question...

Question of the day: Which player from the Vikings would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: Justin Jefferson is the best player on the team and the obvious choice. If you can shut down Jefferson, you can shut down the Vikings offense. Add him to a loaded Lions receiving corps, and Jared Goff might put up 40 points every week.

Jefferson may not be the most beneficial, and the Lions could stand to steal from a position the Lions could use more help at, like edge rusher Za’Darius Smith or linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Then again, the Lions could steal the best quarterback on the Vikings roster, David Blough.

Which Vikings player would you want on the Lions roster? Let us know your thoughts below.