Most Lions fans believe Detroit has a top-10 offense

Through the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Detroit Lions offense has been rolling.

They’re averaging 35.5 points per game, second most in the NFL. Their stud receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is the reigning NFC offensive player of the week, after setting or matching multiple NFL and team records. Quarterback Jared Goff was nominated for FedEx Air player of the week. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is being praised throughout the league/media. And the Lions, as a team, have vaulted themselves into the top half of the national power rankings.

On Tuesday, we asked readers to vote in our latest SB Nations React poll, answering the question: Is the Lions’ offense top-10 in the league?

The results are now available, and 82 percent of the voters are saying yes.

Statistics side with the majority, as the Lions are living in the top 10 in multiple offensive categories. They have the No. 8 offensive DVOA (from Football Outsiders), including the No. 2 DVOA rushing attack. They are fourth in total yards, third in rushing yards per game, first in explosive plays, and the list goes on.

That being said, it’s also understandable if fans are hesitant to vote yes given the small sample size. Even Ben Johnson said earlier this week that he is not satisfied, despite the hot start.

So whether you’re hesitant and looking for the Lions to stack more games, or buying your Kool-Aid by the case, it’s fun to be a Lions fan right now.

Additionally, as always, we also asked readers to vote in a second poll, exploring fans’ confidence in the direction of the team. As you can see in the vote tracker below, confidence in the Lions is going in the right direction and is now at an impressive 99 percent—which still seems a bit low to me.

