Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and the Detroit Lions sit at 1-1. And despite the tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, there is plenty to be positive about. The roster still has its warts, but with a team as young as the Lions are, it is more or less expected.

Quarterback Jared Goff’s stat line is impressive (471 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception) through the first two games, but he will tell you himself that he has left more than a few opportunities on the table. On the ground, running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are gashing defenses behind the impressive play of the Lions’ offensive line.

In the wide receiver room, second-year star Amon-Ra St. Brown picked up right where he left off in 2021. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is finding creative ways to get him the ball, and St. Brown’s route running looks even more refined than it did last year. Bad news for defenses.

Second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson made his first splash in the league last week, notching three sacks in the Lions’ 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. Malcolm Rodriguez continues to look better by the week. Jeff Okudah has come out of the gates looking really strong. These are all valid reasons to be really excited for now and the future.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player or position group are you currently the highest on?

My answer: Come on up, Hank Fraley. Seriously, someone needs to get that man a Slow’s Barbecue gift card or something, because he’s earned it. The Lions have poured a ton of resources into their offensive line over the last several years, and since being promoted to offensive line coach in 2020, Fraley has molded this group into an elite unit. It’s a small sample size, but the Lions are punishing defenses while using a myriad of concepts to create lanes for runners.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the line is the depth. Around the league, many teams have very little depth at positions like center or guard, and yet the Lions rolled out three backup interior linemen against the Commanders and didn’t miss a beat. Credit to the players and the coaches for ensuring everyone is ready to go, regardless of if they are a day-one starter or not.

What about you? Which player or position group are you the highest on right now? Let us know in the comments.