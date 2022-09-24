If you’ve watched one of our Madden Simulations before, you know that the game is unrealistic in so many ways. Whether it’s the embarrassingly bad time management at the end of halves or the constant sacks AI quarterbacks take after standing like a statue in the pocket for eight straight seconds, it’s pretty ridiculous to see.

Yes our 2022 Madden 23 simulations have correctly predicted the results of both Detroit Lions games this year. The scores (Lions 16, Commanders 14; Lions 10, Eagles 17) may not have been anywhere close to the actual results, but it’s kind of remarkable for a game that is so far from reality to go 2-0 in picking Lions games when only five of our 12 staff member can boast the same record.

See if Madden 23 can make it three in a row by joining us Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET on our Twitch channel. There I will be narrating the action as it unfolds, and I’ll also be answering any questions you may have in the chat, as well. It’s a good time, and it’ll take you right up until the start of college football at noon.

If you aren’t able to make it live, I’ll be embedding video of the game right here in this post after the game is over.

See you there!

What: Lions vs. Vikings Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, September 24 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)