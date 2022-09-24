Saturday college football Week 4 live discussion, open thread

The college football season is finally moving into the meat of their schedule. For teams like Michigan, Clemson, Ohio State, and USC, it’s mostly been a cupcake schedule through the first month of the season. With almost all teams moving to inter-conference play, things should heat up this Saturday considerably.

It’s Week 4 in the college football season, which means the best teams are starting to separate themselves, and for Detroit Lions fans, it means that the 2023 NFL Draft class is starting to appear through the preseason haze.

So if you’re a big college football fan because you like to scout draft players or you just love another level of competitive football, come hang out with us this Saturday as we watch all of the action.

Feel free to leave your observations or comments in the section below about your favorite team and players.

Here’s a look at the notable games to keep an eye on this week:

Noon ET

Maryland at 4 Michigan — FOX

5 Clemson at 21 Wake Forest — ABC — Players to watch

Central Michigan at 14 Penn State — BTN

17 Baylor at Iowa State — ESPN2

Missouri at Auburn — ESPN

3:30 p.m. ET

20 Florida at 11 Tennessee — CBS — Players to watch

22 Texas at Texas Tech — ESPN

Notre Dame at North Carolina — ABC

Minnesota at Michigan State — BTN

Indiana at Cincinnati — ESPN2

15 Oregon at Washington State — 4 p.m. ET — FOX

Night games

Northern Illinois at 8 Kentucky — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN2

10 Arkansas at 23 Texas A&M — 7 p.m. ET — ESPN — Players to watch

Wisconsin at 3 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Kansas State at 6 Oklahoma — 8 p.m. ET — FOX

#Pac12AfterDark

7 USC at. Oregon State — 9:30 p.m. ET — PAC12 Network

Wyoming at 19 BYU — 10:15 p.m. ET — ESPN2 (Honorary Pac 12 after dark game)

13 Utah at Arizona State — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Stanford at 18 Washington — 10:30 p.m. ET — FS1