Lions vs. Vikings: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to say the Detroit Lions have a pretty big game ahead of them—even this early in the season. But sitting at 1-1 with a chance to end Week 3 as the leader in the NFC North is a pretty big deal for a team with relatively low expectations heading into the season.

Optimism is extremely high locally, with 99 percent of fans currently believing this team is headed in the right direction. And some of that optimism has leaked into the national discussion after both being featured on “Hard Knocks” and starting the season off with two promising performances, including an offense that is statistically one of the best in the league.

Mix that with a Minnesota Vikings team that was just humbled on “Monday Night Football” and despite the home team being favored by nearly a full touchdown, there is a good chunk of national analysts that believe in the Lions this week.

Can the Lions live up to the big moment and notch their first road victory in the Dan Campbell era? Or will the Lions fall short and bring a local fanbase back down to the realities of a slow rebuild.

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s big game.

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Fox (locally)

Week 3 TV map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn, Megan Olivi

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Vikings by 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook