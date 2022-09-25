The Detroit Lions are headed to Minnesota in Week 3 to take on the Vikings in their first road game of the 2022 season.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 3.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

D’Andre Swift (32) — ankle, questionable, expected to play

ankle, questionable, expected to play Jamaal Williams (30)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Justin Jackson (42)

Jason Cabinda (45), FB — reserve/PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

Wide receiver (5 + 1)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Quintez Cephus (87)

Jameson Williams* (9) — reserve/NFI list, eligible to return in Week 5

Tight end (3 +1)

T.J. Hockenson (88) — hip, questionable, expected to play

— hip, questionable, expected to play Brock Wright (89)

Shane Zylstra (84)

James Mitchell* (82) — INACTIVE

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 4)

Projected starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Dan Skipper (70) — elevated on Saturday, his second elevation this season

— elevated on Saturday, his second elevation this season C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, questionable, expected to play

foot, questionable, expected to play RG — Logan Stenberg (71)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)

C — Evan Brown (63)

G — Kayode Awosika (74) — signed off the Eagles practice squad

Injured/inactive

Interior defensive line (4 + 2)

DL — Michael Brockers (90)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Demetrius Taylor* (52) — INACTIVE

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)

Big DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97) — thigh, questionable, expected to play

— thigh, questionable, expected to play Rush DE — Charles Harris (53)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99)

Rush DE — Austin Bryant (2)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79) — wrist, Ruled OUT

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95) — reserve/PUP list , eligible to return in Week 5

, eligible to return in Week 5 Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Derrick Barnes (55)

Chris Board (49)

Josh Woods (51)

Anthony Pittman (57) — elevated on Saturday, his third and final elevation this season

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1)

Amani Oruwariye (24) — back, no injury designation

— back, no injury designation Will Harris (25)

Bobby Price (27)

Jerry Jacobs (39) — reserve/PUP list, eligible to return in Week 5

Nickelback (1 + 1)

Mike Hughes (23)

Chase Lucas* (36) — INACTIVE

Safety (4 + 1)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Austin Seibert (19)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Justin Jackson (42)

Kickoffs — Austin Seibert (19)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Bobby Price (27), Quintez Cephus (87)

Personal protector (PP) — Tracy Walker (21)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), JuJu Hughes (33), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: