The Detroit Lions face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a huge game for both teams. For the Vikings, it’s an opportunity to get a huge 2-0 lead in the division and rebound after last week’s embarrassing loss to the Eagles on “Monday Night Football.”

For the Lions, it’s an opportunity to prove their own legitimacy. In Week 1, they held with—but were clearly outclassed—by the Eagles. And it was the reverse story in Week 2, as the Lions dominated the Washington Commanders and held on long enough to walk away with the win. A victory against the Vikings would prove this team can contend for a playoff spot in a thin NFC this year. A Lions win would also push them into first place in the division—regardless of what else happens in Week 3—as they would be the only team in the NFC North without an in-division loss. First place is also on the line for the Vikings.

As of writing this, the Vikings are still considerable six-point favorites, although that is down from the open 7.5-point line. Across the national landscape, there are a surprising amount of experts picking the Lions to win this one outright, but what are we thinking here at Pride of Detroit?

The staff is about evenly split on who wins Sunday. Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions.

Jeremy Reisman (2-0): 31-27 Lions

Hamza Baccouche (2-0): 29-27 Vikings

Jerry Mallory (2-0): 30-20 Vikings

Morgan Cannon (2-0): 31-27 Vikings

Ryan Mathews (2-0): 27-24 Lions

Kyle Yost (1-1): 30-24 Vikings

John Whiticar (1-1): 27-20 Lions

Alex Reno (1-1): 31-27 Lions

Kellie Rowe (1-1): 23-21 Vikings

Erik Schlitt (1-1): 28-24 Lions

Mike Payton (1-1): 35-30 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-2): 35-35 tie

Now here’s your opportunity to make a prediction. Vote in the poll below and share your scores in the comments.