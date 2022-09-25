The Detroit Lions head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings where they can push themselves above .500 for the first time during Dan Campbell’s tenure as head coach.

So far this season, the Lions are proving that they will hang in there with anybody, just as the coaches have been preaching. If last year’s games against the Vikings mean anything, then we could be in for another close one. Each of the last two matchups were decided by just two points, with both games ending in last second scores.

If the Lions want to hang around in this one, they’ll need to continue to have guys step up in place of some of their injured starters. On a positive note, the offensive line’s health is slowly improving, and starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye should make his return. But playing on the road against the Vikings is a lot different than playing in front of the roaring home crowd. This could prove to be their toughest test yet, depending on which iteration of the Minnesota Vikings shows up on Sunday.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which Lions player will be the star of the game for Week 3?

My answer: Barring any unforeseen circumstances, D’Andre Swift is expected to play in this game, and while I expect his touches to be limited, I also expect him to continue to make the most of his limited use and have a great showing against the Vikings.

Swift was able to pick up 87 yards on just seven touches in the Lions’ victory over the Commanders last week. Any time he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a threat to break out for a huge play. The Vikings are currently ranked 32nd in the league in rush defense DVOA according to Football Outsiders, and are giving up 5.3 yards per carry through two games this season. This can and should be another big game for Swift on the ground.

Defensively, I expect the secondary to have their ups and a lot of downs against the Vikings’ receiving corps, so if anyone is going to have a big game, I’m expecting it to be on the front-seven. Give me one of Aidan Hutchinson (if he can stay healthy enough), Charles Harris or Malcolm Rodriguez to put their stamp on the game and make a case for themselves.