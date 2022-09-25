Lions vs. Vikings bold prediction: Detroit sets season-high in rushing yards

The Detroit Lions started off the year with a bang on the ground, rushing for 181 yards against the Eagles. The following week, the Lions lost all three of their starting interior offensive linemen to injury, which would intuitively mean the run game would struggle. Instead, the Lions leaned on outside rushes and production from Amon-Ra St. Brown on the ground to trump their Week 1 performance to the tune of 191 rushing yards. This week, the Lions get the anchor of their offensive line back in Frank Ragnow, offering hope that they can post yet another big day against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bold prediction of the week: Lions rush for 200+ yards against the Vikings

There’s a lot that factors into this happening. Although the Lions cumulatively did better on the ground in Week 2, it didn’t come the same way as it did in Week 1. The Lions didn’t lean as heavily on the interior run blocking to get to that outcome. With Frank Ragnow back at the helm, that becomes more of a possibility. However, you’re still likely counting on Dan Skipper, a career practice squad guy, matching his career best performance stepping in at LG in Week 2.

It may be an uphill battle for the Lions to get the same production out of Amon-Ra St. Brown too. The Washington defensive line had a strength along the middle in the absence of Chase Young, their star edge rusher. However, the Vikings are strapped at the edge with Danielle Hunter, who will surely make jet sweeps and outside rushes a more grueling effort this week.

There is reason for hope, though. If the Lions are to break the 200-yard rushing mark, it’ll come through a handful of long runs that make it through the second level. The Vikings will be without star safety Harrison Smith, and linebacker Eric Kendrick is questionable as of Friday’s injury report. That is good news for Ragnow & Co. to pave monster-sized holes up the middle of the Vikings defense and break off chunks at a time on the ground.

There’s a lot that has to go right for the Lions to post their best rushing performance of 2022 against the Vikings. However, if the cards fall right, it could be a ground-and-pound show by the Lions Sunday.