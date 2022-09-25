The Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings includes several of the best players on the team. While guard Jonah Jackson and defensive lineman John Cominsky have already been declared out, four other players—and key ones—are listed as questionable for Sunday.

But according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, all four of those players will play against the Vikings in Minnesota. That includes running back D’Andre Swift, tight end T.J. Hockenson, All-Pro center Frank Ragnow, and second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.

This development isn’t exactly surprising considering Hockenson and Ragnow practiced all week, and Swift practiced both Thursday and Friday. While Hutchinson was only able to practice on Friday this week as he deals with a “charley horse,” the rookie assured media on Friday that the injury will be furthest from his mind when he takes the field Sunday afternoon.

“Come game time, I don’t think we’ll be thinking about that,” Hutchinson said.

Pelissero also added an interesting note about Swift.

“Expect a bigger role for Swift, who had seven touches last week for 87 yards and a TD,” Pelissero tweeted.

Swift has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during the team’s Week 1 game against the Eagles. Last week, he was only able to practice once during the week before having a clear pitch count against the Commanders. But after getting two practices in this week, it makes sense that he’s expected to tote the rock more this Sunday against the Vikings. Despite the limited role last week, Swift currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (200) and leads the league in yards per carry (10.0).

Sunday will also mark the return of Ragnow, who is arguably the Lions’ best player on the roster. Detroit will still be starting two backups at each guard spot, with Jackson sidelined and starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve following back surgery. Dan Skipper and Logan Stenberg are expected to start at left and right guard respectively, but with the return of Ragnow, there is an outside chance Detroit decides to plug in backup center Evan Brown—who has played extremely well in the past two seasons—somewhere into the lineup.