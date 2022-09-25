D’Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Aidan Hutchinson, T.J. Hockenson ACTIVE for Week 3

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and there were no real surprises after Jonah Jackson and John Cominsky were ruled out on Friday.

As reported earlier Sunday morning, all four of the players listed as questionable—including D’Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, T.J. Hockenson, and Aidan Hutchinson—are all active and will start in this game.

“Expect a bigger role for Swift, who had seven touches last week for 87 yards and a TD,” Tom Pelissero tweeted as part of his report earlier Sunday morning.

The Lions didn’t make any roster moves this week but they did elevate offensive lineman Dan Skipper and linebacker Anthony Pittman from the practice squad, bringing the game-day roster up to 55 players. Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players available and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

LG Jonah Jackson (finger) — Ruled OUT on Friday

G Drew Forbes

TE James Mitchell

DL John Cominsky — Ruled OUT on Friday

DT Demetrius Taylor

NB Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Jackson injured his finger last week and has been unable to practice since. Skipper started at left guard in Jackson’s place, and with him being elevated for this game, expectations are he will take over that role once again.

Reserve interior offensive linemen Drew Forbes and Kayode Awosika have only been with the Lions a few weeks but each has had their turn contributing on special teams: Forbes in Week 1 and Awosika in Week 2. The Lions apparently liked what they saw in Awosika last week and he gets the nod as the Lions’ eighth lineman this week with Forbes being inactive.

Mitchell continues to sit fourth in the tight ends room and appears to need some more time before he is ready to be a consistent contributor on game day.

Cominsky had wrist surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss “a little while” according to coach Dan Campbell. It’s an encouraging sign that Cominsky has not been put on injured reserve, suggesting his return to the field could be shorter than originally expected, which will be good news for the Lions' leader pressure generator—he has 10 through two games, per PFF.

With Demetrius Taylor also inactive, the Lions will be likely looking towards Austin Bryant to fill Cominsky’s role as a sub-package interior penetrator.

Lucas has been filling in as slot depth and on special teams but with injuries up front on defense, the Lions are keeping more depth there.

Melifonwu has been recovering from a hamstring injury for some time now, and despite a week of full practices, the Lions continue to take it slow with him.

Vikings inactives: