The Detroit Lions have found themselves in a pretty important game for the first time in the Dan Campbell era. After starting last season 0-10-1, the Lions have played .500 ball since and find themselves at that mark two games into the 2022 season.

With the rest of the NFC North matching Detroit’s 1-1 record through two weeks, Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Minnesota Vikings is essentially for the early lead in the division. If the Vikings win, they move to an impressive 2-0 start within the NFC North. If the Lions win, they’ll be the only team in the division without a loss to an NFC North rival.

Obviously, there will be 14 games on the schedule remaining for both teams after Sunday’s matchup, so plenty can—and will—change between now and the end of the season. But Sunday presents an opportunity for both teams to make a huge statement and put the rest of the division on notice.

Hang out with us during the first two quarters of the game here. At halftime, be on the lookout for the second half open thread on the front page.