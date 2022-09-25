Lions safety Tracy Walker suffers ankle injury, will not return vs. Vikings

Though the Detroit Lions got off to a hot start against the Minnesota Vikings, their roster took a big hit in the first quarter. Safety Tracy Walker suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped off the field. Eventually, he was carted off to the locker room and was quickly declared out for the rest of the game.

It’s a tough blow to the Lions defense, as Walker had not only been playing extraordinarily well through two games, but he’s also a defensive captain and tasked with quarterbacking the entire secondary. JuJu Hughes stepped in to replace Walker.

For Walker, it’s a tough personal blow after what should have been a very momentous week for the young safety. Walker spend much of the week away from the team as his wife gave birth to their son.

Hopefully, we’ll get some better news after the game, but after being declared out so quickly, it does not bode well for Walker’s availability beyond Sunday.