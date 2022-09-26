 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys at Giants Week 3 staff picks, predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’

POD staff picks for the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

By Erik Schlitt
The NFL closes out Week 3 with a “Monday Night Football” clash between NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

The Giants are off to a hot start, winning their first two games to open a season for the first time since 2016. Running back Saquon Barkley looks rejuvenated this season, rushing for 236 yards and a touchdown through the first two games. Despite losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a hand injury, the Cowboys managed to take down the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 behind the arm of reserve Cooper Rush and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys have won nine of the last 10 meetings between these two franchises but there is a buzz surrounding the Giants this year that can’t be dismissed too quickly. In fact, the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the Giants in this game, even though it’s just a single point. The POD staff is siding with Vegas with a 7-4 split on the Moneyline and a 7-2 split on points.

Here is who our staff is picking for both of Monday night’s games:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Monday Night Football” game

Date: Monday, September 26, 2022
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Met Life Stadium
TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Announcers:
- ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)
- ESPN2: Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning
Online Stream/Replay: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium

Enjoy the games and come chat with us in the comments.

