The Detroit Lions will be back in the comfy confines of Ford Field in Week 4 when they welcome in the Seattle Seahawks. Even though both teams hold a 1-2 record on the season, and are coming off losses where each head coach admitted that he wished he would have gone for it on a critical fourth down late in the game, these two teams seem headed in opposite directions.

And that couldn't be clearer when looking at this week’s opening bet lines, where the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Lions by six points.

The Lions have fought hard all season, and in Week 3, poor coaching decisions put the team in a bad spot late and a lack of communication in the secondary eventuality cost them a game they probably should have won.

The Seahawks opened the season by taking out some underlying frustrations on the former quarterback Russell Wilson and his new team, the Denver Broncos. They took a beating in Week 2, courtesy of the 49ers. Then in Week 3, a strong first half was followed by a second-half collapse. The previously-winless Falcons took the lead in the third quarter, and Seattle never answered back.

On offense, the Seahawks are struggling late in games and have only scored 10 points in the second half of all three games combined. As a unit, they have scored 47 points on the season, just under half of the Lions' 95 points. On defense, the Seahawks didn’t force a three-and-out through the first two games of the season but finally got one late in the second quarter of Week 3. The Seahawks defense has not been playing well this season and our friends over at Field Gulls (SB Nation’s Seahawks site) summed it up after their most recent loss by saying this:

“Hard to imagine there are too many NFL defenses worse than the Seahawks.”

After the initial schedule release, the Lions were favorites in just four games, but one of them was this game against the Seahawks—though it is worth pointing out that the original opening line was just Lions -1.

The last time the Lions were favored by six or more points was back in 2018 when they opened the Matt Patricia era as 6.5-point favorites over the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football”... but we don’t need to talk about that.