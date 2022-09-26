The good, bad and ugly from the Lions’ loss to the Vikings

In the Eastwood Spectrum, a real and established thing, the Detroit Lions certainly embodied a lot more of Bad and Ugly over what Good they had when the whole was composed. A hot and promising start and key performances from top contributors gave way to unforced errors and poor decisions as the whole dang plan just fell apart.

On this episode of the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we’re dissecting the remains, picking over how this happened and why it happened and all the other questions. We break down the aggressiveness on fourth down, and what happened for the Lions when they got away from that aggressiveness and grasped at long-range field goals. We examine just how close this game could have been, and who has to do the most learning now that it’s all over.

We also talk about the good performances on the day—and there were a few, don’t let it be overshadowed—as well as performances that frustrated and baffled us, especially for one Lion who earned the lion’s share of penalties. With injuries mounting, we discuss what’s next for the Lions at key positions, and what lessons they can take away as Seattle looms.

It’s all ready to go this morning in the PODcast.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.