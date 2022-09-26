 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Jamaal Williams was ‘pissed’ after celebration penalty: ‘I’ve been doing that forever’

A little bit of levity for your Lions loss hangover Monday.

By Kellie Rowe
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings

It’s not a thrust, it’s more like a wave.

That’s how Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams describes his touchdown celebration dance in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings — a dance that drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The Lions were up 17-14 in the third quarter when Williams ran it in for another six. He threw his hands in the air and for three seconds, moved his hips around in a circle. OBSERVE:

“It’s not even thrusting. It’s more like a wave. ... I’ve been getting away with it for all these years but now they want to bust me for it. I was pissed. I was sad and disappointed in myself because I gave the team a penalty,” Williams said.

Fans of “Key and Peele” like myself can’t help but compare it to one of their infamous sketches and Williams even brought that up.

“I’ve been doing that forever, that’s why I was tripping — I thought it was a holding call or something. I’m like, did they just flag me for doing the dance that I’ve been doing forever? Literally, forever. Before ‘Key and Peele,’ before all the little hip — oh I almost cussed — before all the hip stuff, I’ve been doing this forever,” Williams said.

Don’t worry Jamaal, the Stafford sisters approved:

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • In case you missed it, the Lions set an NFL record for the most consecutive quarters with a touchdown scored to begin a season.

  • “There will be growing pains as this young team figures out how to win with what it has. Campbell, too, must learn how to win.” The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy explains how Campbell is learning on the job and this week it cost the Lions a win. ($)

  • MCDC gambled all game, as he often does, but fell one gamble short. The Detroit News’ Bob Wojnowski shares his thoughts on the heartbreaking loss. ($)

  • Some recognition before the late-game snafu:

  • And finally, the NFL unveiled this year’s Super Bowl artist:

