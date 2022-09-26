It’s not a thrust, it’s more like a wave.

That’s how Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams describes his touchdown celebration dance in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings — a dance that drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The Lions were up 17-14 in the third quarter when Williams ran it in for another six. He threw his hands in the air and for three seconds, moved his hips around in a circle. OBSERVE:

“It’s not even thrusting. It’s more like a wave. ... I’ve been getting away with it for all these years but now they want to bust me for it. I was pissed. I was sad and disappointed in myself because I gave the team a penalty,” Williams said.

Fans of “Key and Peele” like myself can’t help but compare it to one of their infamous sketches and Williams even brought that up.

Live look at Jamaal Williams on that last touchdown. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/uyaJ5WLg2G — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 25, 2022

“I’ve been doing that forever, that’s why I was tripping — I thought it was a holding call or something. I’m like, did they just flag me for doing the dance that I’ve been doing forever? Literally, forever. Before ‘Key and Peele,’ before all the little hip — oh I almost cussed — before all the hip stuff, I’ve been doing this forever,” Williams said.

Don’t worry Jamaal, the Stafford sisters approved:

And onto the rest of your notes.

“You know you made a bad decision when you’re already second-guessing yourself after the game and that’s exactly what happened with Dan Campbell.” CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Lions a B- despite their late meltdown.

In case you missed it, the Lions set an NFL record for the most consecutive quarters with a touchdown scored to begin a season.

The @Lions have opened the 2022 season by scoring a TD in 10 consecutive quarters.



This matches the 1920 Buffalo All Americans and 1998 San Francisco 49ers for the most consecutive quarters with a touchdown scored to open an #NFL season.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/WwqvISsN45 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 25, 2022

“There will be growing pains as this young team figures out how to win with what it has. Campbell, too, must learn how to win.” The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy explains how Campbell is learning on the job and this week it cost the Lions a win. ($)

Over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo pulled a Dan Orlovsky, accidentally stepping out of his own end zone. Orlovsky had a field day on Twitter.

MCDC gambled all game, as he often does, but fell one gamble short. The Detroit News’ Bob Wojnowski shares his thoughts on the heartbreaking loss. ($)

Some recognition before the late-game snafu:

