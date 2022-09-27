The Seattle Seahawks may be playing some tricks ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are signing former Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike to their practice squad.

Igwebuike signed with the Lions in 2021, converted from safety to running back, and became one of the biggest success stories for the team last season. Not only did he become the starting kick returner for the team, but he was also somewhat effective as a reserve back, rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries.

The Lions running back room got a little more competitive this offseason, and Igwebuike just barely missed out on the final cuts, with Detroit ultimately deciding to go with Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson in his place. Igwebuike had nothing but praise for coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes after being cut, as captured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

“I wish the best for both of you guys,” Igwebuike said. “You guys are hell of a dudes, and I know your impact is even more than you probably know. So keep going.”

While this could be the Seahawks trying to gain intel on the Lions offense, the Seahawks likely need some running back reinforcements. Reserve back Travis Homer suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and did not return.

As for the intel theory, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson downplayed the impact of moves like this last week when discussion the insight former Lions quarterback David Blough could have for the Vikings’ game-planning team.

“I don’t think anything we’re doing is necessarily revolutionary,” Johnson explained. “There are some things David might know situationally about us that—well we also know what he knows. So, we are calculated in how we respond to that. But yeah, I mean there are a couple things that we’ll address. Other than that though—we’re not going to overthink things from that regard.”