The Detroit Lions fought hard in Week 1 and their comeback attempt against a very good Philadelphia Eagles team fell just short. In Week 2, the Lions dominated the Washington Commanders in the first half, then counterpunched their way to their first win of the season.

We asked fans the same question after each game: Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? After Week 1, fans confidence was at 95 percent. That number grew to 99% after Week 2.

In Week 3, the Lions controlled most of the game, and coach Dan Campbell’s aggressive play calling put the team in the drivers seat. But when the game was on the line, Campbell took his foot off the gas, made an admitted coaching blunder, and the team couldn’t recover, losing a game they ought to have won.

Some national media were quick to claim the Lions just don't know how to win, while others thought Campbell’s mistake is correctable and praised his aggressive nature, claiming better days were ahead.

But where do you sit? Are you ready to jump ship? Or are you staying the course and weathering the storm?

Vote in our latest SB Nation Reacts survey—Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction?—below and sound off in the comments.

Note: results from the Reacts survey will be posted later in the week.