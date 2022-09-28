Any experienced NFL veteran will tell you that the season is a marathon, not a sprint. Some coaches like to break down the season into “mini-seasons” or “phases”. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will tell you that the real season begins in December. You get the picture. The NFL season is a long one.

Every team in the league is going to experience bumps and bruises along the way. And the Detroit Lions are no different, but with as fast-paced as the regular season is, there isn’t really time to dwell on the highs or lows. Before you know it, it’s time to prepare for the next opponent.

After being on the road for the first time last week, the Lions are back in the friendly confines of Ford Field, where they will host the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What needs to happen in order for the Lions to rebound in Week 4?

My answer: My answer is both simple and complex. Play better complementary football. The offense has been potent through three weeks, but when they do hit a rough patch, they tend to hit it all at once.

Like in their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles—where the offense kept putting the defense in bad spots until the Philadelphia lead ballooned to 17. Being more consistent and not going to sleep for multiple series’ at a time would aid a defense that is in need of assistance.

On the opposite side of the ball, generating a couple of takeaways would do wonders for a unit that has struggled with getting off of the field. Excellent special teams play could be another option to supplement a defense that is already very short-handed in terms of injuries.

I think it’s pretty clear the offense is going to be the bread and butter for this team, at least in 2022. However, they can’t be relied upon to score 30-plus points on a weekly basis. Every so often, another aspect of this team is going to have to step up.

What about you? What do you think needs to happen for the Lions to beat the Seahawks? Let us know in the comments.