The Detroit Lions have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. While the injury report is lengthy—10 players missed practice—coach Dan Campbell hinted it may not be as bad as it looks, as they are being cautious with some players.

“I know it obviously looks worse than maybe it is at times,” Campbell said on Wednesday.

Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El also took an optimistic approach to the team's injuries:

“We don’t play today,” Randle El said on Wednesday. That’s the best way to look at it. We don’t play today. We’ll see what Sunday brings. Just keep working it that way, because that’s the idea. Get ‘em ready for Sunday.”

Reserve lists

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

WR Jameson Williams (ACL): NFI, eligible to return in Week 5

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): Injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

OL Tommy Kraemer (back): Injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 6

DL Levi Onwuzurike (back): Injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Romeo Okwara (Achilles): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

EDGE Josh Paschal (sports hernia): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

CB Jerry Jacobs (ACL): PUP, eligible to return in Week 5

S Tracy Walker (Achilles): Injured reserve, his season is over

“Yeah, look losing Tracy hurts,” coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. “That’s a significant loss because multiple reasons, I mean Tracy’s been, since I walked in the door last year, he’s been all in. And he’s one of our team captains this year. Nobody’s put in more work than he has since the spring. And he’s one of the smartest players we have on defense, that’s huge and he’s productive. And so, you’re losing a big cog in the piece that helps you over there.”

No practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) — injured shoulder in last Sunday’s game

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) — New injury

WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) — New injury

TE T.J. Hockenson (foot) — New injury, had a hip injury last week

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

G Jonah Jackson (finger)

DL John Cominsky (wrist)

LB Chris Board (knee) - New injury

CB Bobby Price (shin) - New injury

K Austin Seibert (right groin) - New injury

Jeremy Reisman highlighted Campbell’s thoughts on the skill players in a previous article, which basically concluded that Josh Reynolds is closer to playing than St. Brown, and both are closer than Swift, who may need a miracle to play on Sunday.

“Swift would have to be significantly better to probably play,” Campbell said. “It’d have to be, the skies open up, the bright light comes out, and ‘I’m good to go. I feel unbelievable and here we go.’”

St. Brown talked to the media on Wednesday—typically a good sign—and while he would not commit to playing, he did sound encouraged at the possibility of playing, despite not practicing:

“I’m not sure. Like I said, it’s only the third day, so I’m just coming in, doing the treatment and seeing how I feel day-by-day.”

When asked a follow-up question on frustration level, St. Brown responded:

“It’s frustrating, but I’m glad it’s just a sprained ankle. Could be much worse. So I’m glad it’s just a sprained ankle. Just treating it day-by-day and hopefully, I can come back sooner rather than later.”

Hockenson was limited last week with a hip injury but played fully on Sunday. This week, he has a foot injury, but it’s worth pointing out that Campbell seemed optimistic about his chances to play this week—see the paragraph below on DJ Chark for more support on this idea.

Ragnow, who was also a full participant on Sunday, is likely getting some rest and recovery and should be good to go this week.

“It’s good to have Frank (Ragnow) back,” Campbell said.

Jackson’s status is not as clear, as he continues to miss consecutive practices, which is usually a sign he has yet to improve. When he returns is still an unknown, and Campbell made a point to praise the interior offensive line reserves, so they are probably in no rush to bring him back early.

“(Dan Skipper) Skip is doing a good job for us,” Campbell said. “And those guys upfront trust him, they know how to work together and I thought Evan (Brown) stepped up and played pretty good in there at guard.”

Cominsky, who had surgery just over a week ago, seems like he is not going to be ready for some time. Campbell acknowledged that Cominsky’s absence impacted the team last week, but felt encouraged the team would be willing to adjust this week.

“I think losing John (Cominsky) a week ago hurt because he’s kind of a guy who sets up all of our stunts,” Campbell said. “He’s unselfish and plays hard, and that sets some things up, but we’re adjusting off of that.”

Board is dealing with a knee injury. Over the past two weeks, the Lions linebacker has seen an increased role on defense, specifically as a third-down defender. Teammate Alex Anzalone spoke this week about how important his role has been.

“He has a skill set that’s different from a lot of linebackers in the league,” Anzalone said. “He’s explosive, he’s fast, he can cover, he can do all of the things that you’d want out of a linebacker of that nature. I think that he’s shown splashes of what he can really do.”

Price has a shin injury, but was seen on the field moving around pretty well. We’ll see if the special teams contributor gets on the field on Thursday.

On Monday, Campbell gave us some indication Seibert might get a light week of practice, noting that the kicker was “a little bit sore today, so we’ll see what happens with him.” We should find out more on Thursday when special teams coordinator Dave Fipp meets with the media. For now, the Lions may have to rely upon practice squad kicker Dominik Eberle.

Limited practice

WR DJ Chark (ankle) — New injury

Chark was originally grouped with the list of players Campbell said were not participating at Wednesday’s practice, but when the team took the field, he was out there. Chark seems the healthiest of the Lions’ starting receivers and was even a player Campbell mentioned in the list of players he expected to have a big week against Seattle.

“Chark’s going to have a big week, T.J. (Hockenson)’s going to have a big week. Jamaal (Williams)’s got to be steady like he’s been and all of them. Chark and (Quintez) Cephus have got to step up and (Kalif Raymond) Leaf’s going to have a little bit bigger role. So, we’ll spread it around.”

Full practice

N/A

No longer listed with an injury

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh)

CB Amani Oruwariye (back)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

S JuJu Hughes (shoulder)

These players are no longer dealing with any limiting injuries.

Seahawks injury report

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ initial injury report:

