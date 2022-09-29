Dolphins at Bengals Week 4 staff picks, predictions for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Week 4 kicks off with the undefeated 3-0 Miami Dolphins traveling to Ohio to take on the surprisingly 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals.

Dolphins’ signal caller Tua Tagovailoa is finally beginning to look like the quarterback we were promised he would be when he left Alabama. Tagovailoa announced himself this season in Week 2—a 48-42 victory over the Ravens—with a 468 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions performance. He follow that up last week by scaling back the passing game and leading the Dolphins to an upset 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa injured his back and ankle in the game and is listed as questionable to play.

Meanwhile, Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is finally looking like himself and coming off his best game of the year throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow typically shines at home—throwing for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in each of his last four home games. He’s great on the national stage, too—he has thrown for 300 yards and two touchdowns in his last two appearances on “Thursday Night Football”.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have favored the Bengals by four points in this game, and while the POD staff is split on the moneyline, most are taking the Dolphins and the points.

Here is who our staff is picking for Thursday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

TV/Stream Replay: Amazon Prime, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.