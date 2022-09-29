Last week, the Detroit Lions handled Justin Jefferson pretty well and did not give up a massive performance to Dalvin Cook, though ultimately the Lions defense was unable to get the win at the end of the game. In terms of fantasy, it was a decent, but not amazing performance against the Vikings weapons.

The task should be a little easier this week, as the Seattle Seahawks have really run dry with the departure of Russell Wilson. The drafting of Kenneth Walker III could eventually yield dividends, and DK Metcalf is still around, but otherwise this is not an appetizing offense by any means.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Seattle bold player predictions?

My answer: Amon-Ra St. Brown finally had a bit of a dropoff, though that was partly due to injury. The electric sophomore still hauled in six catches, but chances are he will not be the entirety of the offense this week. That means opportunities for both D.J. Chark and Josh Reynolds, and it feels like the Reynolds is the one with the best chance to crack into the top 20 wide receivers.

Pickings are slim in Seattle, but even with Geno Smith, there are some quality receivers that could cause the Lions some trouble. Just as Jefferson was clearly taken away last weekend, I expect Detroit to give Metcalf the same attention. Tyler Lockett could be the beneficiary of this strategy, and he should put up another double-digit fantasy performance.

Your turn.