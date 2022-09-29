The Detroit Lions released their Week 4 Thursday injury report and they returned five players to practice, including three starters on offense, but they still have five players not practicing and also downgraded wide receiver DJ Chark after a limited practice on Wednesday.

Note: Any changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

No practice

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle)

WR DJ Chark (ankle) — downgraded after a limited practice on Wednesday

G Jonah Jackson (finger)

DL John Cominsky (wrist)

K Austin Seibert (right groin)

Swift is not expected to play this week, barring a drastic positive change in his status, so no surprises here.

St. Brown sounded optimistic about his chances of playing after Wednesday’s practice but he did acknowledge he is very much day-to-day. A second missed practice is not a great sign, but if he wants a chance to play on Sunday, he’ll need to get on the field on Friday.

Chark was limited on Wednesday, so a downgrade on Thursday is a bit worrisome, but it’s also too early to jump to conclusions. It’s possible he suffered a setback on Wednesday, which led to the missed practice, but he could also just be getting an extra day of rest. Unfortunately, we won’t know more until Friday.

Jackson continues to miss practices and while he is hoping to return before the bye week, based on his conversation with Detroit News’ Justin Rogers, that timeline doesn’t sound overly realistic.

Cominsky had surgery just over a week ago and he is expected to miss a fair bit of time. His absence is expected.

Seibert missing two practices with a soft tissue injury is potentially troublesome, but special teams coordinator Dave Fipp met with the media on Thursday and said he was comfortable with where the Lions kicker was at.

“I think the information that we got back from (Seibert) is really good information, so we’re excited about that with Austin,” Fipp said. “I know he didn’t practice the other day, but, anyways, I feel good about where he’s at and what we’ll have with him.”

If Seibert is not able to play, the Lions will most likely turn to practice squad kicker Dominik Eberle to fill in this week.

Limited practice

WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) — upgraded after no practice on Wednesday

TE T.J. Hockenson (foot) — upgraded after no practice on Wednesday

C Frank Ragnow (foot) — upgraded after no practice on Wednesday

LB Chris Board (knee) — upgraded after no practice on Wednesday

CB Bobby Price (shin) — upgraded after no practice on Wednesday

Reynolds was “farther” along than St. Brown, per coach Dan Campbell on Wednesday, and the plan was to take things a day at a time, so getting the upgrade is a nice step in the right direction.

“I think Reynolds will be okay. We’ll take it day-to-day, see where we’re at,” Campbell said on Wednesday.

Hockenson also appears on the right track, and reading between the lines from Campbell's press conference on Wednesday—”T.J.’s going to have a big week”—he looks like he is in a good spot.

Ragnow also appears to have gotten a rest day on Wednesday and should be back in the mix for the rest of the week.

“It’s good to have Frank (Ragnow) back,” Campbell said on Wednesday.

Board and Price were new additions to the injury report this week and after not practicing on Wednesday they were back on the field on Thursday, which is a positive sign.

Full practice

None

Seahawks injury report

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ Thursday injury report:

Coming soon.