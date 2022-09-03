Breaking down the strengths, weaknesses of the Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Cuts are never easy in the NFL. These coaches and front office employees know some of these players better than anyone, but that doesn’t mean they always get it right. There’s a lot of emotions and inexact analysis mixed in over the past couple months, that by the time a team trims their roster from 80 to 53 players—like the all NFL teams had to do this week—it’s a confluence of decision making that is enough to make your head spin.

That’s whe Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes took a couple minutes at the top of his press conference this week to express just how complicaticated and tough of a process that was this year.

“It made it hard, and I think all of that dates all the way back to the start of this offseason and everything that everybody put in during free agency,” Holmes said. “Our pro personnel department, (Lions Chief Operating Officer) Mike Disner, and just getting the right guys in, getting the right guys that fit. You go through the draft, our college scouting department doing a great job. So, you get this boost in talent and so, you combine the boost of talent with a great coaching staff and here we are. And we had a lot of tough decisions to make.”

On Friday night, the PODcast crew broke down all of the decisions the Lions made this week to get their roster to 53 players, build their practice squad, and even make a couple of additions to the roster. We also gave our overall thoughts on the strength of each position group heading into the 2022 season.

Check it out below.

