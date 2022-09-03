College Football Week 1 live discussion, open thread

Is it too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft? In my opinion, yes. But I’m well aware I am firmly in the minority when it comes to Detroit Lions fans. Y’all love the draft, and you’d consume year-long coverage of it, if we gave it on a daily basis. We don’t—for my own mental health—but we try to at least give you a taste along the way.

That began on Saturday morning, with our own Erik Schlitt’s 25 quarterback prospects to watch this college football season. All year, he’ll be providing insight into college players you should know in the leadup to Saturday’s slates of games.

But what about during the games? That’s what I’m here for. You’re all football fans, and while we give you a place to discussion Detroit Lions football on gameday, we haven’t recently offered you a place to chat during college football gamedays.

So this year we’re trying out College Football Open Threads. These will go live right before the Noon ET games, and will be here for you to chat all day while the games commence. Talk about your favorite teams, your favorite draft prospects, or whatever else is college football related.

If these are popular enough, we’ll continue to do them throughout the year. If y’all don’t use them, they’ll fade into oblivion.

For now, here are some of the most notable (see: televised) Week 1 college football games on Saturday:

Noon ET

Sam Houston vs. 6 Texas A&M — SEC Network

Colorado State vs. 8 Michigan — ABC

13 NC State vs. East Carolina — ESPN

South Dakota State vs. Iowa — FS1

3:30 p.m. ET

11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia — ABC

UTEP vs. 9 Oklahoma — FOX

Bethune-Cookman vs. Miami — ACC Network

23 Cincinnati vs. 19 Arkansas — ESPN

7:30 p.m. ET

Utah State vs. 1 Alabama — SEC Network

5 Notre Dames vs. 2 Ohio State — ABC

PAC-12 AFTER DARK

Idaho vs. Washington State — 9:30 p.m. ET — PAC 12 Network

Boise State vs. Oregon State — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Kent State vs. Washington — 10:30 p.m. ET — FS1