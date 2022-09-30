NFL Week 4 staff picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 4 began with a battle with the Cincinnati Bengals taking down the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The Bengals looked strong but the game was overshadowed by a scary injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which has rightfully guided the current conversation in the NFL.

On Sunday, the NFL returns to Europe, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. That game will feature the Minnesota Vikings taking on the New Orleans Saints at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network.

The 1 p.m. ET games feature your Detroit Lions, who will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on FOX. Additionally, the Buffalo Bills will be battling the Baltimore Ravens on CBS, which is also available locally. Then at 4 p.m. ET hour, the folks in the Detroit area will get to see the New England Patriots against the Green Bay Packers. For those Lions fans looking to scout ahead, this will be a good game to watch with the Lions traveling to New England in Week 5. The night game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of top quarterbacks.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the Moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the Moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 4 schedule:

With some close matchups this week, there are only three games the entire POD staff agreed upon this week: