In years past, the Seattle Seahawks have been a team that commands a certain level of respect from opponents. Dating back to 2014, when Seattle made short work of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48, the Seahawks have been a consistent postseason participant since coach Pete Carroll took over in 2010.

However, the year is 2022 and the Detroit Lions will be facing a different kind of Seahawk squad when they face off with them in Week 4 of the regular season. Long-time quarterback Russell Wilson is now in Denver, the fabled “Legion of Boom” has been disbanded, and although Carroll won’t admit it, the Seahawks are very much in “reload” mode.

That being said, this is still the NFL, and every franchise has enough talent to punch above their weight class. Seattle still relies on a physical offensive line and punishing ground attack. They have skill players like receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the outside, and running back Rashaad Penny is one of the more dynamic young runners in football.

Not the Seahawks of old, but not a team anyone should be taking lightly.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Seahawks would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: My answer shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, especially with veteran safety Tracy Walker being lost for the season. That’s right, my pick is none other than former Lion Quandre Diggs.

Diggs is a proven commodity in the league as a safety and a bonafide leader that would immediately command the respect of his peers. With Walker out of the lineup, there is likely going to be a need for someone to step up and act as the leader on the back end of the defense. He would instantly become the best safety on the 2022 Lions, and would help a young secondary immensely with communication and pre-snap alignments.

What about you? Who would you want on the Lions from the Seahawks’ current roster? Let us know in the comments.