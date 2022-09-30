The Detroit Lions released their Injury designations ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and they will be without two of their top offensive weapons, as well as their kicker in Week 4, as Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, and Austin Seibert have all been ruled OUT.

Ruled OUT

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle)

G Jonah Jackson (finger)

DL John Cominsky (wrist)

K Austin Seibert (right groin)

Coach Dan Campbell ruled Swift and St. Brown out at his morning press conference, but remained confident the Lions still had enough offensive firepower to be impactful this week.

“Next man up,” Campbell said. “We still have Hock (T.J. Hockenson), we still got (DJ) Chark. We got (Kalif Raymond) leaf, we got Cephus. I mean we got, Jamaal (Williams) and we got this O-line, and a quarterback (Jared Goff) that can throw it. So, we feel good about it.”

Jackson is still having trouble bending his finger on his left hand—the hand he uses for his initial contact on blocking assignments—but he remains optimistic he will be able to return soon. He is targeting being ready ahead of the Lions bye in Week 5, but that seems like an optimistic timeline, considering where he is at in his rehabilitation.

Cominsky had surgery roughly 10 days ago, so it’s no surprise he is not yet ready to return to the field. Detroit News’ Justin Rogers caught up with Cominsky this week and got an update on his status:

It’s still unclear how long the thumb will keep him out. He’s due for X-rays next week to see how the bone is healing, which should help the team establish a clearer timetable. Presently, there’s enough optimism that he hasn’t been placed on injured reserve, which would require him to miss a minimum of four games.

Seibert injured his right groin last week, and despite special teams coordinator Dave Fipps’s mid-week optimism, he could not get healthy before this Sunday’s game. Look for the Lions to turn to practice squad kicker Dominik Eberle to be elevated for this game.

Eberle was added to the Lions practice squad in early September after Aldrick Rosas landed on the practice squad injured reserve. Here’s an excerpt from our write-up on Eberle:

Eberle attended Utah State, and during his senior season in 2019, he successfully kicked 21 of 24 field goals (87.5 percent). He went undrafted that season and signed with the Raiders, eventually landing on their 2020 practice squad. In 2021, he joined the Panthers practice squad, eventually moving to the Texans practice squad, and was a late-season roster elevation. In his one NFL game, he converted two of his three attempts, including a successful kick from 51 yards.

Questionable

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

WR Josh Reynolds (ankle)

Chark and Reynolds each missed one practice this week, got in two limited practices, and are expected to play this Sunday. It’s unclear if either will be limited during the game, but the coaches don’t seem overly concerned with their ability to contribute.

Not listed with an injury designation

TE T.J. Hockenson (foot)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

LB Chris Board (knee)

CB Bobby Price (shin)

All four players took Wednesday off, were limited on Thursday, practiced in full on Friday, and do not carry an injury designation into the game. This is a familiar schedule that we have previously seen the Lions use for players dealing with minor injuries.

Seahawks injury designations

Justin Coleman is questionable, and if he is still unable to play, the team will continue to start fourth-round rookie Coby Bryant at nickel corner. Beyond that, the Seahawks are healthy.